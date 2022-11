Not Available

Twenty-year-old Jingu has an unrequited love for his housekeeper, Hyun-ah, who has a lush face, sexy body, and friendly personality. However, Hyeon-ah declares marriage to his father, not Jung-gu! One day, Jingu witnessed a scene where Hyun-a is having a hot time with a man other than his father, and he feels a tremendous sense of betrayal. Since then Jingu has shown her secretly filmed scenes, asking her to listen to only one wish...