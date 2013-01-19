2013

An Afghan Love Story

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    January 19th, 2013

    Studio

    Kabuli Film

    It’s snowing in Kabul, and gregarious waiter Mustafa charms a pretty student named Wajma. The pair begin a clandestine relationship—they’re playful and passionate but ever mindful of the societal rules they are breaking. After Wajma discovers she is pregnant, her certainty that Mustafa will marry her falters, and word of their dalliance gets out. Her father must decide between his culturally held right to uphold family honor and his devotion to his daughter.

    Cast

    		Mustafa AbdulsatarMustafa
    		Wajma BaharWajma

    View Full Cast >

    Images