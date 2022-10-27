Not Available

From the back cover: Oscar winner Keith Carradine ("Nashville," "The Duelists") stars in this sparkling romantic comedy about two unlikely lovers who find each other amid the glitz, glamour and frenzy of the Cannes Film Festival. Carradine plays an idealistic first-time director who lives for his art--until his heart is stolen by a gorgeous, worldly wife (Monica Vitti) of an Italian producer. A passionate, made-in-Hollywood affair begins, but the couple's romance is tested as they face the temptations of fame and fortune...and try to keep their sanity amid the madness around them. With glorious scenery and a wonderful comic insider's view of the movie world, "An Almost Perfect Affair" is a complete cinematic treat.