Paris, after the end of the Second World War: GI Jerry Mulligan stays in the City of Lights after falling in love with a mademoiselle at first sight. Being a stranger, Jerry gets to know pianist Adam Hochberg, who - unbeknown to Jerry - adores the same woman. The two of them have to work together for a ballett with said woman, who is promised to Henri Baurel. Henri also gets acquainted with Jerry and Adam.