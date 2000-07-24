An American Tail 4: The Mystery of the Night Monster

2000

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster was the second direct-to-video sequel to An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island and the 4th and last film in the An American Tail tetralogy, starring Thomas Alexander Dekker as the main character, the young Fievel Mousekewitz. This film was released on July 25, 2000. The ending of this film shows Fievel falling asleep which may mark that there wouldn't be another American Tail film.