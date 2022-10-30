Not Available

Josh wakes each day to a series of Hells. Between uncaring parents and bullying at school he has little to live for. After a brutal event and ensuing humiliation of an online video, Josh and his friends decide to take revenge by staging a massacre at the homecoming dance. Searching for weapons, they find a man who perpetuates a far more murderous darkness than even their plot might suggest. Trapped in his lair, and finding a kidnapped girl from the opposite clique, the boys learn a lot about each other’s character and their own. Even if Josh can rescue the captive cheerleader, he must still lead them both out in time to stop his friend from completing the pact to massacre their school. An American Terror is an explosive and surprising modern day horror mash-up. Totally and relentlessly disquieting – great atmosphere and sound and perfectly gruesome.