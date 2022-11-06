An Amorous Woman of the Tang Dynasty

Not Available

Eddie Fong makes his directorial debut with this acclaimed and pointedly feminist period erotic drama about an independent woman born in conservative times. Taoist priestess Yu Hsuan-chi (Pat Ha Man-chik) longs for the sort of earthy experience that a woman born to her lofty station is not expected -- or desired -- to have. While putting in an appearance with society's elite, she carries on a passionate affair with an itinerate swordsman named Tsui Po-hou (Alex Man). With both Hsuan-chi and Po-hou fighting against the tedium and hide-bound conventions of Chinese society, the two seem like a perfect match. Yet the ever restless Po-hou soon leaves her and continues on his travels. Hsuan-chi develops a reputation as an amoral libertine, partially because she is having sex with her maid Lu Chiao. After Po-hou returns and leaves her again, Hsuan-chi learns that Lu Chiao is pregnant but she refuses to divulge the name of the father. Hsuan-chi's reaction ultimately results in tragedy.