An angel has appeared

Not Available

Marisol, who has recently lost his father at sea, leaving Cadiz to go live with his uncle Ramon. He lives in a family that falls apart because of his wife Eleanor, obsessed only pretend to their friends, who spoiled her children, Javier, Churri, Jorge and Pili. Javier is dedicated to waste money. Churri flirts with several suitors, and end up choosing the least of it is. Jorge lose too much time exercising and neglected studies, and Pili, even a child, she spends hours without leaving the cinema. Javier gets into financial problems that threaten to take him to jail, and Marisol decides to get the money anyway. Furthermore, it decides, with the help of the maid of the house, Herminia, and a friend he met on the train, trying to straighten out the family, earning the enmity of immediate Leonor, who from the beginning did not look favorably upon the arrival of the child.