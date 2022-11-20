An angel hooked on me

Not Available

Ana is a pianist and a composer. She is young, has an enviable social position, various musical projects and a great deal of drive. She lives in a big house, decorated in black and white, in a minimalist style, in a residential area. An unknown admirer is sending her, from afar, paradoxical signs of love. These are ironical messages, unexpected presents, clever manipulations, that all have one thing in common: the colour blue and a moralizing nuance. His seduction ritual is more like a show of his power, but also of his intelligence: it suffices that Ana makes a wish and, in a short while, she gets "it".