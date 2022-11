Not Available

Director Artur Wiecek's otherworldly comedy centers on irresponsible, Elvis-loving angel Giordano (Krzysztof Globisz), who's sent back to Earth by his frustrated superiors and ordered to perform a good deed every day. In Krakow, Giordano faces an uphill battle as he struggles to do all the right things in order to return to heaven and reclaim his angel wings. Grzegorz Dyduch and Kamil Bera also star.