1959

An Angel on Wheels

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

This romantic comedy pairs Romy Schneider with French star Henry Vidal, and they make quite a sweet couple in this love story. Schneider plays Vidal's guardian angel who tries to convince him not to marry his rich but mean fiance, but rather fall in love with a stewardess who is secretly in love with him. Things are beginning to become complicated when Schneider herself is robbed of her angelic powers and seems to fail in her mission.

Cast

Henri VidalPierre Chaillot
Michèle MercierAugusta de Munchenberg
Jean-Paul BelmondoMichel Barrot
Margarete HaagenChief of Angels
Erika von ThellmannAunt Augusta
Ernst WaldowCorelli

