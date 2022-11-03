An Angel on Wheels

1959

This romantic comedy pairs Romy Schneider with French star Henry Vidal, and they make quite a sweet couple in this love story. Schneider plays Vidal's guardian angel who tries to convince him not to marry his rich but mean fiance, but rather fall in love with a stewardess who is secretly in love with him. Things are beginning to become complicated when Schneider herself is robbed of her angelic powers and seems to fail in her mission.