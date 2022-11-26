An Angle of Love

Not Available

Gloria has sex problems. She is a frigid virgin, but is also a "tease", who encourages sexual advances from men and then shuts them down when they respond. One night, after scornfully turning down a pass made by her boyfriend Paul, she is attacked and raped in her hallway. She finds that the attack sexually stimulates her and begs her attacker to stay with her, but the man--high on drugs--ignores her and leaves after the rape. The experience turns her from a notorious "tease" into a promiscuous nympho with a voracious sexual appetite--for both men and women. Complications ensue.