Part Two of the legendary trilogy of television films on Bach with Glenn Gould, directed by Bruno Monsaingeon, now for the first time together in a 3 DVD set. An Art of the Fugue (1980), a CBC-Clasart co-production which contains discussions and performances of fugues from the Well-Tempered Clavier, the later use of the fugue by other composers, and performances of fugues 2, 4 and 15 from The Art of the Fugue.