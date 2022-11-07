An Artistic Couple

Not Available

This is a bonus short film on Mondo Macabro's "Girl Slaves of Morgana Le Fay" DVD.20-year-old Catherine is hired as caretaker by a kindly old couple.The girl is gassed and murdered during her first night of stay.The film debut of Bruno Gantillon is well-acted and executed.The twist ending is surprising and very memorable.The film has some clever cinematic touches like the nightmarish hallucination sequence wherein the grotesque masks of her hosts leer over Catherine as the drug first takes effect.This particular moment of insanity reminded me some well-known horror movies made by Roman Polanski.I enjoyed "Girl Slaves of Morgana Le Fay" more,but this one is also worth checking out.