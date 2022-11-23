An Audience with Joan Rivers

Not Available

Outrageous, shocking, controversial and undoubtedly funny, the "acid queen of stand-up" Joan Rivers hosts An Audience with... The Daytime Emmy Award winner has her celebrity audience crying with laughter from start to finish as well as causing a number of jaws to hit the ground with her countless daring and racy comments. Rivers’ ability to make people laugh in spite of themselves is clearly on display and is what makes her a much acclaimed, loved and celebrated stand up comedian.