An Audience with Kenneth Williams

Outstanding raconteur Kenneth Williams regales his spellbound audience in typical fashion with a long look back at his career - from his time entertaining troops in the army, his radio work (including the Hancock shows), his work in theatre and - of course - the highly successful series of Carry On films. Playing wonderfully to his audience of celebrities (which include Michael Parkinson, Ned Sherrin, Gordon Jackson and Carry On cohorts Joan Sims and Bernard Bresslaw) he even finds time to answer a few of their questions.