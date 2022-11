Not Available

An Autumn Diary, a winning modern romance which takes inspiration - and even some footage - from the classic An Autumn's Tale, which starred Chow Yun Fat and Cherie Chung! Wing is a young woman who has patterned her romantic ideals after an old diary she discovered fourteen years ago. Within the diary's pages is recounted a heartwarming romantic tale of a young woman, who finds love with an uncouth country hick who, deep down, is a true gentleman.