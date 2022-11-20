Not Available

A married couple in crisis seeks their friend’s help to punish themselves for the disastrous state of their personal affairs.Sarah and Mike, a married couple struggling with theirspending habits, travel to the home of their “successful”friend, Paul. Initially disguised as a normal visit to catch up with Paul and his new life, Sarah and Mike finally reveal their hidden agenda: to solicit Paul’s involvement in their S&M-tinged personal spending aversion therapy. As Mike and Sarah become increasingly desperate for his assistance, Paul suffers a breakdown of his own and confesses to his own financial mismanagement and his impending bankruptcy. When Venice, an unexpected outsider, arrives, Mike, Sarah and Paul might finally learn the benefits of financial restraint. An Awkward Balance is a timely dark comedy about unchecked spending, personal growth and human weakness.