Brendan and Aisling have lived together in the north of Ireland for twenty-five years. In their garden stands a cherry tree, long forgotten... until one day, their new neighbour chops it down. When Aisling informs their neighbour of her mistake, the woman invites Aisling to cut down one of her trees in retaliation. Brendan relishes the opportunity for payback, whilst Aisling is determined to forgive and forget. But the woman continues to wheedle her way into the couple's lives, and soon Aisling is forced to make a choice.