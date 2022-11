Not Available

Andrew Meyer first became known as a promising young experimental filmmaker, singled out by artists like Gregory J. Markopoulos for his lyrical small-gauge work. An Early Clue to the New Direction is one his best, starring cult actress Joy Bang, poet Rene Ricard, and early gay-rights activist Prescott Townsend, who holds forth on his “snowflake theory” of human sexuality’s myriad varieties.