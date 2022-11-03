1920

An Eastern Westerner

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 1920

Studio

Rolin Films

A young man in New York has exasperated his father because of his constant carousing and irresponsibility, so his father sends him to his uncle's ranch in the west. The young man arrives in the town of Piute Pass, which is being terrorized by Tiger Lip Tompkins and his gang, the Masked Angels. The Easterner befriends a young woman whose father is being held captive by Tompkins, and he decides to help her.

Cast

Mildred DavisThe Girl
Noah YoungTiger Lip Tompkins, The Bully, Leader of the Masked Angels
James T. Kelley
Sammy Brooks
Mark Jones
Wallace Howe

