An Elevator Romance

A wealthy, hustling young westerner comes east, and immediately calls up his boyhood chum, now a staid businessman in a New York skyscraper. The westerner is charmed by the sweet voice of the telephone girl who answers his call from the office switchboard, and determines to make her acquaintance. In fact, one of the first things he does after reaching his friend's office is to make inquiries, and he is made happy by an introduction. He soon finds that while the voice is charming, the girl's appearance and manner are much more so. But the girl, being modest and retiring does not approve of such an informal acquaintance. She practically snubs the westerner, and he sees that he has made little progress in his suit. And time is valuable for he soon must go back to his home, and he has already decided that he will take a bride with him. Love finds a way, as it usually does.