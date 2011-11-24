2011

Nine-year-old Taylor McTuttle has reached a crossroads. Does he believe Santa Clause really knows who is naughty or nice? Does he even believe in Santa Clause anymore? An Elf's Story is the inspirational tale of Chippey, the young scout elf who is assigned by Santa to restore Taylor's belief in Christmas magic. When the boy breaks the number one Elf on the Shelf rule, Chippey loses his Christmas magic; the entire McTuttle family loses is scout elf, and both Taylor and Chippey lose their self-respect. Through the power of love and forgiveness, both of them learn the most important lesson of all: that true belief cannot be taught. A family holiday classic for generations to come, An Elf's Story is filled with fun, music, and the timeless message that Christmas is something we carry in our hearts.