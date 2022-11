Not Available

Kit Chan teamed up with renowned music producer Chiu Tsang Hei and the Hong Kong City Pops Orchestra for a special live concert series in February 2012. Enjoy An Enchanted Evening of Kit's renditions of Canto-pop classics like "Left Right Hand," "Chase," "Forget Him" and her own hits "Always Waiting" and "Long Night With You" with William So. George Lam also appeared as a guest artist, performing the duet "Choice" with Kit.