Not Available

In 1960s England, Blake Cunningham and his alcoholic mother are forced to move into the mysterious Clemonte Hall, a vast isolated manor house, to care for his dying Grandfather who resides in the attic room. Soon, ghostly goings-on fill the house with dread, as it becomes apparent Grandfather's illness may have a supernatural cause that can only be cured by uncovering the terrifying secrets of the house and its dark history.