"An Ensign to the Nations" was made by the LDS Church's Audiovisual Department, with Russ Holt as the producer. With so much attention paid to the early history of the church during its sesquicentennial year, Holt said the movie depicts church history from 1847 to 1997. It makes clear that the pioneer trek wasn't the end - but rather the beginning - of an epic story that continues to grow larger with each passing year.