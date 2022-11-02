An Erotic Vampire in Paris

Not Available

When young Caroline learns of her mother's death in Paris, she travels to the City of Lights for the funeral. Sad and alone, Caroline wanders the exotic city in search of answers, finality, and peace of mind. But only misfortune is in stock, as Caroline is attacked and robbed by a French thug. Coming to her rescue is Isabelle, a mysterious and voluptuous woman who offers her food and shelter. Little does Caroline realize that this Parisian beauty is a modern-day vampire looking for vulnerable victims.