An Erotic Werewolf in London

Not Available

Misty and Ruby are a couple who run a lesbian bar in New Jersey when their lives change one night with the arrival of a seductive woman (Anoushka) who bites Misty, thus starting her slow transformation into a werewolf. Anoushka the werewolf returns to her home in London, England where she gives an interview to a young reporter about her life as a werewolf, while back in America, Misty undergoes a slow transformation into a werewolf herself which may lead to danger for Ruby, and any other woman involved.