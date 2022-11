Not Available

A pseudo-documentary about the making of an 8mm porn film in Australia. Director Chris Cary provided a moralising prologue and epilogue to the film, with the rest of the material presenting, and considering, the thoughts and experiences of people involved in making the porn show. Helen Mason plays herself, auditioning for a role in the porn film because she's unemployed and she hopes that the part may lead to other acting opportunities, like Jane Fonda in Klute.