Coming off the critically acclaimed run as the host of The Last Leg, comedian Adam Hills signed an exclusive one year deal with Channel 4. Alongside a Christmas Special of The Last Leg, Channel 4 showed this special featuring Adam Hills' live stand-up recorded at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End. Adam was joined on-stage throughout the recording by a British Sign Language signer, which provided some added fun in seeing what the signs for various rude words were.