An Evening with Alan Menken

Not Available

The Walt Disney Family Museum is delighted to host Oscar®-, Grammy®-, Tony®-, and Golden Globe®-winning composer and songwriter Alan Menken for an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Streamed live on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. A free performance by Menken, showcasing some of his legendary Disney songs, “Under the Sea,” “A Whole New World,” and “Be Our Guest,” and other celebrated classics from his films and Broadway musicals. During the live performance, Menken will be joined by his friend and acclaimed composer and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, with whom he is currently writing new music for a liveaction reimagining of The Little Mermaid.