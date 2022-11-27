An Evening with Brian Cox

Not Available

Cerimon House, a humanities and cultural arts organization in the heart of the Alberta Arts District, is honored to welcome the two time Olivier Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Cox, renowned for both his classical theatre stage performances and a remarkable career on screen including playing the original Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter, and most recently playing Sir Winston Churchill in the new film Churchill. Some of his most famous films and television appearances include Braveheart, Rushmore, The Bourne Series, The X Men Series, Troy, Match Point, Super Troopers, Zodiac, Nuremberg (Emmy Award), Deadwood, Frasier, and the upcoming HBO series Succession. His career on Broadway includes Strange Interlude, Art, and Rock n Roll. His time with the Royal Shakespeare Company includes Titus Andronicus and King Lear.