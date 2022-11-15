An Evening with Christopher Cross

Not Available

Five-time Grammy winner Christopher Cross performs all his classic hits as well as newer material in this concert DVD. In addition to the hit-packed set list, the DVD contains a behind-the-scenes interview with Christopher Cross, a biography and discography, and a photo gallery. Michael McDonald makes a guest appearance. Songs Include: Rendezvous, Never Be The Same, Back Of My Mind, Sailing, Every Turn Of The World, Deputy Dan, Blink Of An Eye, Swept Away, Think Of Laura, Minstrel Gigolo, Words Of Wisdom, Open Up My Window, Say You'll Be Mine, Alibi, Is There Something, Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do), Ride Like The Wind, All Right