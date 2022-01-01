An Evening With James Blunt

Not Available

British singer/songwriter James Blunt has stormed the music charts all over the world with his beautifully crafted album Back to Bedlam. The multi-platinum selling collection of melodic ballads, including the modern classic You're Beautiful has propelled Blunt to stardom in an incredibly short space of time. On 18th November 2005, James performed live for an intimate audience at the BBC in London and the result was this wonderfully atmospheric concert, featuring a full band plus an eight piece string section. Filmed in HD and airing on the BBC in December, the show features all the hits from Back to Bedlam, including High, You're Beautiful, and an acoustic version of Goodbye My Lover.