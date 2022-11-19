An Evening with John Barrowman

Not Available

John Barrowman's sold-out concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in May 2009. Experience all the excitement, laughter, passion, and performance surprises of his live show. Join John and his special guest, Danny Boys, John's J4 dancers, and lots of the music, music, music. Special guest star - Daniel Boys. Track Listing: Don't Stop Me Now; Just Help Yourself; What About Us?; I Made It Through The Rain; Life Is A Roller Coaster; Rhinestone Cowboy; When You Tell Me That You Love Me; Baby, Give It Up; Medley: - One Night Only - I'm So Excited - Boogie Wonderland - Rhythm Of The Night; Both Sides Now; Goodbye My Friend; Knock Three Times; Everything; I Know Him So Well; I Won't Send Roses; Can't Take My Eyes Off You; Livin La Vida Loca; From A Distance; I Am What I Am