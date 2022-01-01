Not Available

An Evening With Meic Stevens

    On July 24th 2007, the man they call "the Welsh Bob Dylan" played his first London gig in over three decades, before a rapturous crowd at the legendary Half Moon, Putney. Backed by his long-time band, he treated the audience to classics from his much-loved late '60s EPs and legendary" Outlander" and "Gwymon" albums, as well as more recent material. Ranging from fragile ballads to out-and-out psychedelic rock, the resultant film captures a master singer-songwriter at the top of his game, and is essential viewing for all fans of acid folk.

