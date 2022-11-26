An Evening with my Great Aunt Bedelia

Not Available

From the vault of Warlock Home Video comes a smorgasbord of death! When Edith Gerhauser receives a mysterious letter inviting her to the estate of her deceased grandmother, she did not expect to be the main course on a platter full of blood and mayhem. Now she must come face to face with her family’s darkest secret - crusty demon witch Aunt Bedelia. Writer, Director Tobe Lerone is back to take you through the basements of hell and beyond and then leave you screaming for more. A flick so frightening The Warlock himself hid beneath his cloak for hours. Bedelia Is One Twisted Sister