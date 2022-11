Not Available

Broadcast on the BBC in 1961, this performance by legendary vocalist Nat King Cole features many of his greatest hits, including "It's Only a Paper Moon," "Unforgettable," "Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days of Summer," "Mona Lisa" and "Sweet Lorraine." Missing for more than three decades, this incredibly rare concert program presents 14 classic songs and is one of the few Cole performances filmed in color.