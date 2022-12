Not Available

In October 1970, at his Hollywood home, Welles recorded voice-overs for short stories intended for use on special screens at the Sears chain stores. Numerous 16mm films were sent to Sears, but only one film was preserved; however, as it was not complete, it could not be used. In 2003, the Munich cinémathèque museum restored the film, which narrates a Ring Lardner short story. The missing parts were filled in from a radio play recorded in 1946.