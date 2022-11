Not Available

Paul Jones and Dave Kelly, two of Britain's most renowned blues artists, offer up a night of powerful acoustic performances and intense emotion, including performances of blues standards such as "I Can't Be Satisfied" and "Nobody's Fault but Mine." The duo also showcases their chops on other tunes such as "Dust My Blues," "Few Short Lines," "Velocity and Love" and "Moon Going Down." This was one night of blues that won't soon be forgotten!