The legendary Spanish-born opera tenor Placido Domingo joins the English Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Eugene Kohn, and guests Marta Senn and Eduard Tumagian for a remarkable classical performance. Recorded live at Wembley Arena, London, in June 1987, the benefit concert for Save the Children presents a variety of superb arias, including three rare Spanish treasures. Enjoy selections from Verdi, Puccini, Lehar, Giordano, Gimenez and Sozobol.