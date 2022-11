Not Available

For more than 50 years, Quincy Jones has forged a varied career as a recording executive, arranger, film producer, performer and composer. Here, journalist Gwen Ifill sits down with "Q" in front of an enthusiastic Washington, D.C., crowd. In this revealing interview, complemented by performances from Lesley Gore, BeBe Winans, James Ingram, Bobby McFerrin and Herbie Hancock, a portrait emerges of one of the most influential artists of our time.