An Inappropriate Affect

Sgt. Tom Schmidt is waiting to come home from the Iraq War. But first, he has to get through the Elm County Hospital Physical Therapy Program to relearn how to walk again. Elm County's Physical Therapy Department is good, but it is really famous for its mental health center, and the doctor's seem intent to capitalize on Tom's newfound celebrity from the Falujah torture case that put him in his wheelchair and made headlines around the world. Tom is forced to play their game in order to regain his freedom, but finds there is something more sinister at play.