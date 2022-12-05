An Inaugural Ride to Freedom

Not Available

Winner of the 2010 Emmy Award for Best Documentary-Cultural. This heartwarming and at times touching documentary chronicles the preparation, experience, and aftermath of the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Black Studies Department, students, and community persons as they embark upon the inauguration of President Barack Obama. A mixture of cinema verity and interview, this documentary provides an eyewitness accounting of the event through emerging primary stories representative of a broad array of cultural and occupational backgrounds. It is the cinematic documentation of the joy, the laughter, and the tears as 55 passengers board a bus and travel over 2,000 miles for an experience of a lifetime.