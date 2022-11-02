An Inconvenient Penguin

Not Available

Senator Algore has been trying to tell this story for years, but no one has been listening. Years ago, Penguins were brought to zoos all across America. Somehow, word got back to Antarctica about a better lifestyle in Southern California. Now, swarms of penguins are floating to America on ice chunks, taking over our living spaces, living tax-free and causing overpopulation. In this riveting documentary, we hear first-hand accounts of encounters with penguins, how they have been invading our communities, and how they are starting to make our lives…inconvenient.