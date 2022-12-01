an infinitesimal moment between two eternities

Not Available

This month I turned 30. This film, like others I've made this year, is a diary, but it's also a dialogue with a younger version of myself, footage from right around now, dancing with footage from 2012. It's a meditation, a little dream, as simple as I could make it. It could probably be played on a loop, and you could hop in at any moment, and you'd be fine. It's what I've been capturing with a camera since that first film of mine from 2012: nature, sometimes abstracted, sometimes not, because, I guess, that's what I like to look at. Hope you enjoy. The music is a song called "Doll's Estate" from the Youth Lagoon album Savage Hills Ballroom. I have no intent of exploiting this song for my own monetary gain, I just liked how it sounded with the images. The words in the film are from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, and the title is from an essay by Arthur Schopenhauer.