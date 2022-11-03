Not Available

An Inn at Osaka

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shintoho Company

An Inn at Osaka, rarely seen outside Japan, follows the story of an insurance company executive from Tokyo, Mr. Mito, who is demoted to the Osaka office. He takes a room at a small inn and tries to rebuild his life. Notable for its exquisite framing and cinematography, An Inn at Osaka allows its complicated plotlines to disappear behind the minutiae of penury and humiliation that Mito and others suffer during the post-war economic and social reconstruction.

Cast

Nobuko Otowa
Mitsuko Mito
Hiroko Kawasaki
Sachiko Hidari
Kyôko Anzai
Eiko Miyoshi

View Full Cast >

Images