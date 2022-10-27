1989

An Innocent Man

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

October 5th, 1989

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Jimmie Rainwood was minding his own business when two corrupt police officers (getting an address wrong) burst into his house, expecting to find a major drug dealer. Rainwood is shot, and the officers frame him as a drug dealer. Rainwood is convicted of drug dealing, based on the perjured evidence of a police informant. Thrown into a seedy jail, fighting to prove his innocence is diffucult when he has to deal with the realities of prison life, where everyone claims they were framed.

Cast

F. Murray AbrahamVirgil Cane
Laila RobinsKate Rainwood
David RascheDetective Mike Parnell LBPD
Todd GraffRobby
M.C. GaineyMalcolm
Peter Van NordenPeter Feldman

