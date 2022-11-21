An Intimate Dance

Not Available

This feature documentary takes viewers inside the hidden world of Contact Improvisation, a dance form originating in the 1970’s and practiced by thousands of dancers worldwide. We follow three characters on a journey of self discovery and transformation through dance. Through the dancers’ journeys, meetings with Contact’s founder and devotees, as well as an exploration of the underlying psychology and neuroscience, we come to see that Contact is not just a dance. It suggests a different way of living — mindful, connected, generous, and in touch.