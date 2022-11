Not Available

This concert film of Canadian songbird Anne Murray comes to DVD with a standard full-frame transfer. The English soundtrack is rendered in Dolby Digital Stereo. There are neither closed-captions nor subtitles on this release. The supplemental materials include production credits and a biography of Murray. In addition to performing her most popular hits, Murray duets with fellow Canadians Bryan Adams and Celine Dion. Murray's fans will certainly want to give this disc a look.